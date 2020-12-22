ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced the adjusted 2021 individual income tax brackets. For tax year 2021, the state’s individual income tax brackets will change by 1.001 percent from tax year 2020.
This annual adjustment will prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate solely because of inflationary changes in their income.
Indexing for inflation of individual income tax brackets is required by law and first began in 1979. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor, rounded to the nearest $10, based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers. The married separate brackets are half the married joint amount after adjusting for inflation. The adjustment does not change the Minnesota tax rate that applies to each income bracket.
The brackets apply to tax year 2021. Taxpayers who make quarterly payments of estimated tax should use the following rate schedule to determine their payments, which are due starting in April 2021.
You can view a full list of inflation-adjusted amounts for tax year 2021 on our website or by searching on our website using the keyword inflation adjustments.
2021 Standard Deduction and Dependent Exemption Amounts
For those taking the standard deduction or the dependent exemption at the state level, Minnesota has calculated those amounts for 2021 as follows:
• Married Filing Joint standard deduction — $25,050
• Married Filing Separate standard deduction — $12,525
• Single standard deduction — $12,525
• Head of Household standard deduction — $18,800
• Dependent exemption — $4,350
