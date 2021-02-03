ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state Individual Income Tax filing season on Friday, February 12, 2021. This date matches the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The filing deadline to submit 2020 Minnesota income tax returns is April 15. This date matches the filing deadline for 2020 federal income tax returns. Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before February 12 and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open in February.
“Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for your refund is still the most convenient, secure, and accurate way to file your return and get any refund you may be entitled to,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “We encourage qualifying taxpayers to take advantage of free tax preparation services that will be available around the state beginning in early February, with some offering in-person options and others offering virtual services for Minnesotans.”
Electronic Filing and Free Tax Help
When you file your taxes this year, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 90 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.
Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $72,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.