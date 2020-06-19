MORRIS — Do you enjoy learning about the natural world? If so, consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer! Long Lake Conservation Center, Palisade, MN is hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training beginning Aug. 31.
Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners — studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems – entitled “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes,” and “North Woods, Great Lakes.”
This class will cover the natural and cultural history of the “Big Woods, Big Rivers” region. We will provide an in-depth overview of the deciduous forest ecosystem and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region. Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.
The classes will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and register on-line go to https://www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/. For website assistance call Julie Larson at (320) 589-1711 Ext. 2120; (888) 241-4532, or e-mail info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org
Minnesota Master Naturalist is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension. Minnesota Master Naturalist is supported, in part, by grant ESI-0540358 from the National Science Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.