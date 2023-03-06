MORRIS — Do you enjoy learning about the natural world? If so, consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer!
The National Loon Center is hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training beginning April 5.
Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners — studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems – entitled ‘Big Woods, Big Rivers’, ‘Prairies and Potholes’, and ‘North Woods, Great Lakes’.
This course will cover the natural and cultural history of the “North Woods, Great Lakes” region. We will provide an in-depth overview of the boreal forest ecosystem and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region. Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.
The classes will be held Wednesdays starting April 5 to June 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with two full day field trips Saturday April 29th and May 20th.
For more information and register on-line go to https://www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/
For website assistance, call Julie Larson at (320) 589-1711, extension 2120; or (888) 241-4532 or e-mail info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org
