ST. PAUL — As Minnesota continues to ramp up vaccination distribution and monitor new variants of COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 21-19 to extend the peacetime emergency in Minnesota.
Gov. Walz says the peacetime emergency is critical to the state’s ability to respond to the pandemic, including efficiently distributing the vaccine. The federal government and 46 other states remain in a state of emergency.
“From building a vast testing network to control the spread of the virus, to standing up vaccine clinics virtually overnight, the COVID-19 pandemic has demanded swift action from state officials,” said Governor Walz. “As we work to outpace the spread of variants by getting the vaccine to Minnesotans across the state, we cannot afford to lose speed.”
Minnesota’s peacetime emergency gives the state the tools necessary to quickly establish additional state vaccination sites and acquire supplies and technology to support the vaccine effort. It also supports the expansion Minnesota’s testing capacity; protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment; provides expedited procurement power for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment; allows Minnesota to follow the advice of public health experts in combatting the spread of COVID-19; protects workers from unsafe worker conditions; requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and provides economic relief and stability to Minnesotans and small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
