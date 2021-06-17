ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to extend the peacetime emergency that allows Minnesota to continue operating vaccination sites, maintain the eviction moratorium and receive federal hunger-relief funding.
The federal government and over 40 other states remain in a state of emergency.
“As Minnesotans return to business as usual and we wind down the state’s pandemic response, our focus is on ensuring we emerge from COVID-19 stronger than before,” Gov. Walz said. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to support our state so we can end the peacetime emergency while protecting renters and families and keeping our vaccination sites open.”
Extending the peacetime emergency is part of Walz’ measured approach to winding down the state’s response to the pandemic. Last month, he rescinded nine executive orders and another 13 will end by the end of the month.
Minnesota’s peacetime emergency allows the state to continue distributing vaccines, including rolling out mobile vaccination sites and incentive programs.
The peacetime emergency also enables the state to receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to fight hunger. Just recently, the federal government approved the state’s request for an additional $45 million in funding based on the peacetime emergency. SNAP has helped over 500,000 Minnesotans put food on the table during the pandemic, while supporting Minnesota’s farmers and grocers.
Ending Minnesota’s emergency now could deprive Minnesota’s neediest residents of an estimated $90 million in emergency SNAP benefits through September 30, 2021.
