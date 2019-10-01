Customers of Minnesota Power, an ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) company, are reporting an unusually high number of scam phone calls in which the caller poses as a Minnesota Power representative and demands customers use a credit or debit card to pay their bill immediately or have their power disconnected.
Minnesota Power does not call customers to request payment, and does not ask for credit or debit account numbers or threaten disconnection over the phone.
Any customers receiving such a call should not provide card numbers or their Minnesota Power account number. They should instead hang up and contact Minnesota Power at (800) 228-4966 if they have concerns. Customers also can report the calls and the numbers the calls came from to their local police department.
Minnesota Power representatives provide customers two automated voicemails and two written requests for payment and notices of disconnection. Only then will a company representative visit a customer in person to request payment or complete the disconnection. Minnesota Power representatives also carry an identification badge.
These types of scam calls are a nationwide problem and Minnesota Power has joined forces with other utility companies (Utilities United Against Scams) to help warn customers not to fall for the scams.
To learn more, go to https://www.mnpower.com/Alerts. To avoid any phone scam, the Federal Trade Commission recommends people ignore calls from toll-free numbers they are not familiar with and block them if possible.
Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in northeastern Minnesota, supporting comfort, security and quality of life for 145,000 customers, 15 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More information can be found by visiting www.mnpower.com
