ST. PAUL — Jobs for Minnesotans released the following statement in response to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) decision to reject the reconsideration petitions and uphold the Line 3 Replacement Project Route Permit and Certificate of Need.
“Jobs for Minnesotans firmly stands behind the MPUC decision today to uphold the approval of the Line 3 Replacement Project’s Route Permit and Certificate of Need yet again. We now call on the state of Minnesota and involved agencies to accept the MPUCs decision so our skilled tradespeople can get to work without further delay replacing an aging pipeline on which the state relies for energy security and economic competitiveness. Communities along the pipeline corridor are waiting for both the environmental and economic benefits represented by this private investment.
“This project is the most thoroughly reviewed in Minnesota history. While those opposed to the project have taken the regulatory process and state resources to new lengths in order to delay the project, it’s time we come together as a state to advance this critical $2.6 billion dollar private investment in Minnesota’s energy infrastructure.
“While Line 3 is still under the court appeal phase, we appreciate that this advancement in the process brings us closer to putting thousands of skilled tradespeople to work here at home in Minnesota. The project will create impactful investment in northeastern Minnesota communities feeling deep economic disparities right now and enhance the safety of our environment for generations to come.”
