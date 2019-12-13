ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) is providing several methods of submitting public comments on the Revised Final Environmental Impact Statement on the Line 3 Replacement Project.
On Oct. 8, consistent with the June 3 decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, the Commission issued an order that found the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed Line 3 Replacement Project to be inadequate because it did not sufficiently address the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed. The order requested that the Minnesota Department of Commerce revise the FEIS to include an analysis of the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed, and to submit a revised FEIS to the Commission within 60 days.
In accordance with the Commission’s prder, the Department issued the revised FEIS for the Line 3 Replacement Project.
The comment period for initial comments will be open until Jan. 6, and the reply comment period will be open until Jan. 16. Interested members of the public can submit written comments by visiting mn.gov/puc, and then selecting the link Comment on the main menu to connect to the public comment page.
The agency also invites the public to submit comments in-person, to an administrative law judge from the Office of Administrative Hearings. This in-person public comment opportunity will be Dec. 19 at the Radisson Hotel Duluth-Harborview, 505 W Superior Street in Duluth. There will be two sessions: 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.
