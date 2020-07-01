Thanks to the collaborative partnership between the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota (U of M) and the Walz-Flanagan Administration, Minnesota has completed more than half a million COVID-19 tests and has reached the milestone of developing a daily capacity of 20,000 COVID-19 tests.
To date, the state has completed a total of 592,955 tests. As part of the state’s testing command center, the Mayo Clinic and the U of M are now able to provide additional testing capacity to more than 265 health care organizations across the state. When health care providers need more testing capacity than they have available at their local laboratories, or an outbreak emerges, the state initiative’s testing command center connects the provider with COVID-19 diagnostic testing through Mayo Clinic Laboratories or U of M labs. The state has deployed this resource for numerous pop-up testing events, including Duluth, Moorhead, St. James, and Faribault, as well as in Mower County and in Minneapolis and Saint Paul following protests and large gatherings in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“We know when Minnesota comes together as one, we can achieve near-impossible tasks,” said Governor Walz. “I am proud of the Minnesota Department of Health’s partnership with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and our state’s health systems to expand our testing capacity, allow us to more accurately track the course of the infection, and keep all Minnesotans safe.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County went up one to 12 Sunday as a 72-year-old man tested positive. Of the 11 previous cases, two died and four others are out of isolation.
Minnesota’s death toll rose to 1,441. There were six confirmed deaths Friday, eight Saturday, 10 Sunday and six Monday. The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota is 36,303, with 3,638 health care workers. There are 270 people currently hospitalized including 136 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 31,601.
Confirmed cases in Hubbard County sit at five, Crow Wing County has 102 cases with 12 deaths, Beltrami County has 27 cases, and Itasca County has 66 cases and 12 deaths.
