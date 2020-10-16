Chad Lewis will give Kitchigami Regional Library patrons a virtual presentation Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. that takes the audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Minnesota.
It covers the entire state of Minnesota from wandering ghosts of the northwoods to a haunted B&B in Wabasha. From phantom creatures prowling the woods to graveyard apparitions located in your own backyard — no place in Minnesota is without its own haunting.
Complete with photos, eyewitness accounts, case history, ghost lore and directions, this unique presentation encourages you to visit these places for your own ghost story.
To register, sign up on the website at www.krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page, or call your local library. Email addresses will be used to send you the information to connect to the event a day or two beforehand. You do not need to use a computer for this virtual program. A smartphone or tablet will also work.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
