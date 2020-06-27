The showy lady's slipper, the state flower, is in bloom across the region.
Photo by Terri Fierstine

Showy lady’s slipper, the state flower, is in bloom across the region. These perennials bloom between May and August, with individual flowers generally lasting seven to 14 days. The showy lady’s slippers are the tallest native northern orchid, and many believe they are the most stunning. Plants may live up to 50 years, taking up to 16 years before they flower for the first time.

