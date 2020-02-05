“I’m just a girl from Federal Dam. Not many people from Federal Dam would ever become a judge.”
Those were the words Anne McKeig, a 1985 graduate of Northland School in Remer, said when she spoke to the high school students at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School during a visit Jan. 24.
McKeig made history in 2016 when she became the first Native-American justice as well as the first female Native-American to serve on any supreme court when Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton announced his appointment of McKeig to the Minnesota Supreme Court on June 28.
“I knew I was going to be the first in the United States, and that’s a big responsibility. For me it’s an opportunity to come and talk to guys like you to say that you can do anything you put your mind to. I would never guess or dream that growing up in Federal Dam I could be on the highest court in the state of Minnesota,” McKeig said.
Growing up in a trailer house, McKeig was one of five children and the daughter of a contractor dad and mom who worked at Northland School. At the age of 6 the trailer burned to the ground and the family lost everything.
“We didn’t have a lot of money, but I didn’t know that. I know that now,” she told the packed auditorium. “I was lucky because I had a mother and father who were very good parents. My mom believed education was the ticket to freedom and the ticket to choice, and she taught me that growing up.”
After high school, McKeig attended college at St. Katherine’s in the Twin Cities. “It was really hard leaving this area and going off to college. I was afraid. I didn’t like the cities, and there were too many people. It was scary,” she recounted. “I remember thinking I was actually going to make it. We’ve all had a time where you didn’t think you belonged. You’re going to have that as you get older.”
McKeig made it through college and then decided to attend law school for another three years.
She told the students she had wanted to be a lawyer since ninth-grade. She first wanted to be a dentist, but when she did some research, she realized all the science classes she would have to take, and she didn’t like science and wasn’t good at it. “I knew that I liked to argue, so I’ll just be a lawyer.”
After graduating law school and passing the bar exam, McKeig found a job with Hennepin County and was an assistant county attorney in the Child Protection Division, specializing in Native American child welfare cases for more than 15 years.
“I believe that you — our children — are our most important people. I think we have to do right by you, and sometimes that is challenging, and sometimes it is challenging growing up,” she told the students.
After that she was a family court judge of Minnesota’s Fourth District Court in Hennepin County, a position she was appointed to by Governor Tim Pawlenty in 2008. She was the presiding judge of Family Court since 2013 until her appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
McKeig said what inspired her to become a judge was attending the swearing-in ceremony for the first Native American person to become a judge in Minnesota. “I was wondering if I could actually be a judge someday. Watching this man become a judge was inspiring to me.”
McKeig was lucky enough to appear before him as an attorney, and recounted how he took an interest in her and her career; mentoring her over the years up until she became the third Native-American judge on the bench in Hennepin County in 2008.
When an opening on the Minnesota Supreme Court opened up, she didn’t even think about applying for the position until after her mentor talked with her.
“He told me I have an obligation. ‘This isn’t about you. This is about the Native community. We need a seat at the table, and you’re going to be the one that makes that happen. So it is your obligation to apply.’ So I did,” McKeig remembered.
She was one of three people who interviewed with Gov. Mark Dayton, with the governor calling her later to tell her he had chosen her.
At the end of the program, McKeig had time to answer several questions that ranged from President Donald Trumps’ impeachment to her favorite song, because she at one time as a teenager wanted to be a country western performer.
