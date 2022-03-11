PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Anne McKeig, “I’m Just a Girl from Federal Dam,” March 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.
A descendant of the White Earth Nation, Justice McKeig McKeig joined the Minnesota Supreme Court in September 2016, making her the first American Indian appointed to the state’s highest court. A native of Federal Dam, she grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation. She received her undergraduate degree from St. Catherine University and her law degree from Hamline University.
McKeig served as assistant Hennepin County attorney for 16 years, handling child protection cases and adoption matters, with a specialty in cases that fall under the provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act. She was a district court judge for almost nine years in Hennepin County, several of those years as presiding judge in Family Court.
Justice McKeig is involved in several committees focused on child welfare and domestic violence issues. She is a member of the Speakers Bureau for the Zero Abuse Project, board member of the Minnesota Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, a trustee for St. Catherine University, and a member of the State/Tribal Court forum. Justice McKeig is married and the proud mother of five children.
HCLL’s program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
