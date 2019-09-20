The Minnesota Voices program for September will features discussions about archaeology in Wadena County.
The Wadena County Museum will host the program Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
For decades, Wadena County has been studied by archaeologists because of its important fur trade era sites. At this program you will hear the stories that have been written about these excavations and learn why they are important to our knowledge of the past. Special guest John Crandall will talk about his latest efforts to renew the signage for the Red River Trail, or Woods Trail, the first traveled route through the county.
Minnesota Voices is a free series from the Wadena County Historical Society featuring programs with Minnesota writers, artists and scientists, usually held the third Thursday of the month at the Wadena County Museum unless otherwise noted.
For more information, call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.