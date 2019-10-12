Poet Sharon Chmielarz, will be the featured speaker Oct. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wadena County Museum where she will talk about her latest book, “The J Horoscope.”
This book is a re-imagining of stories from Genesis. It is also a contemporary view of 21st century human nature, godly nature, and nature itself. The poems are both serious and funny. Sharon Chmielarz, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, was born and raised in Mobridge, S.D. “The J Horoscope” was published in 2019. It is her 12th book of poetry.
“Minnesota Voices” is a series of programs hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society featuring writers, artists and scientists and held the third Thursday of the month. Bring a lunch. Coffee is always on.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
