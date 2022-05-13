Landowners along Enbridge’s new Line 3 that runs 337 miles across northern Minnesota are urged to contact the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) by May 19 about its proposal to set up an abandoned pipeline trust fund so that they — or their heirs — are not at risk when the new pipeline is decommissioned and abandoned, which according to Enbridge could happen in the next 20-30 years.
Late last year, the PUC opened Docket CN-21-823 to take comments about how much funding Enbridge should set aside for abandonment of the new Line 3 Pipeline. But broad public awareness among landowners along the new line 3 route is lacking.
The Canadian government has already required that Enbridge set aside $1.3 billion (US) to pay for the costs of abandoning its pipeline system in Canada, but no similar national requirement exists for U.S. pipelines.
In the absence of federal leadership on this issue, the responsibility for protecting landowners falls on the State of Minnesota. Abandonment funds currently exist for wind turbines, oil wells, nuclear power plants, and underground tanks at gas stations, but not for pipelines.
“The risks of abandoning the new 36 inch diameter pipeline include sinkholes, road collapses, uncontrolled water drainage, soil erosion, and residual contamination, all of which could harm landowners and their lands. The risks — and costs — could be substantial,” says Paul Blackburn, attorney for Honor the Earth. He added, “Enbridge reported to the federal government that its entire pipeline system could stop operation as soon as 20 years from now. Enbridge should be required to plan for abandonment and set aside adequate funding now, otherwise it could just walk away and leave the costs of cleanup to landowners.”
Due to the novelty and complexity of this issue, landowners should request that the PUC initiate a contested case hearing and require that Enbridge notify all easement holders about this docket. Unless a contested case is called, landowners have until May 19 to submit comments on the size and terms of this trust fund.
If the fund is too small, private landowners including homeowners, farmers, and railroads, as well as state and local government landowners and highway departments could all be forced to pay if the abandoned pipeline causes harm to their properties.
Amount of pipeline abandonment trust fund at stake
“This issue is so new that most landowners don’t know the risks and costs, or even that the PUC is deciding the fate of their properties,” said Jami Gaither, northern Minnesota landowner whose land abuts Line 3.
“If Enbridge can lowball future cleanup costs, then landowners and taxpayers will be left with the liability. Minnesotans need the PUC to get this issue right,” explains Dave Douglas, whose property in Carlton County is crossed by Enbridge’s new Line 3. Ironically, his property also contains the old Line 3. “Minnesotans have a direct stake in how the PUC will administer this trust fund and how big it will be, and that depends on abandonment planning. Landowners — not Enbridge — should have the final say in what happens on their land after abandonment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.