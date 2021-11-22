The town of Walker will be filled with festivities, food, crafts, a party with Santa, great shopping, live music and lots of Lights for the annual Festival of Lights Friday and Saturday.
Fifth Street will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Wilbur’s on Walker Bay both days. Street decorating will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and everyone is welcome to join in the fun of decorating. There will be a warm fire, music, seating and lights galore — what a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.
Gather your team of one to four people for the Festivus Festival of Lights Photo Hunt. Stop in at Portage Brewing and get the list of photos you will need to take.
There will be a different list for on Friday and Saturday. Bring your phone and be ready to walk around town to complete the photo hunt. Tasty prizes for all who complete the hunt and all ages are welcome to participate.
Creative Craft Stations will be located throughout town, so plan on doing some DIY holiday crafts. This is a fun activity for all ages. Make something to take home and something to hang on the Community Tree at Village Square.
There will be music everywhere both Friday and Saturday thanks to Walker Bay Live.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Kellogg Duo will be playing at Village Square, just in time for the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. The Community Christmas Tree will once again be bursting with mittens that have been filled out by teachers at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, asking for supplies for their classrooms. What a simple way to make someone happy this holiday season. Grab a mitten and help our wonderful teachers make their classrooms more friendly.
The Walker Wobble will start at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay both Friday and Saturday nights at 5:30 from there you can head out to all participating locations. You won’t want to miss the “Toast to the Season” that will be heard at the beginning of the wobble each evening. There will be music and fires to warm yourself by both evenings.
Saturday will bring more music and even more activities. A kid’s party with Santa, the Reindeer Ramble, crafts and the Parade Village will all be held. The Miracle on 5th Street Block Party begins at noon with local musicians and “Kalliah & Blackwater” from the Twin Cities performing.
Follow us at Leech-Lake.com or Facebook www.facebook.com/festivaloflightscelebration
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.