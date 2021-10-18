Kitchigami Regional Library invites you to join award winning author, illustrator, musician, naturalist and wilderness guide Douglas Wood for his inspiring children’s program based on his book “Miss Little’s Gift.”
Wood was the worst reader in his class, contending with ADHD and dyslexia before anyone knew what those were. But he was lucky to have a special teacher who gave him the gift of books. Now Wood is the creator of 34 books with over 2.5 million copies in print, including classic children’s books like “Old Turtle” and “A Quiet Place.”
His popular and inspiration program motivates audiences to never give up, overcome challenges, and teaches the vital importance of reading. Wood’s musical presentation is ideal for kids and families.
This free program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
