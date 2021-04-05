The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) was created in 1980 to protect the first 400 miles of the Mississippi River through regulatory and voluntary incentive programs.
Eight county commissioners make up the Board and represent the counties in which the Mississippi River flows: Clearwater, Beltrami, Hubbard, Cass, Itasca, Aitkin, Crow Wing and Morrison.
The 2021 appointed positions include Anne Marcotte (Aitkin) Board chair, Davin Tinquist (Itasca) vice chair, and Steve Barrows (Crow Wing) secretary/treasurer. To learn more about the MHB, visit the website at www.mississippiheadwaters.org or call (218) 824-1189 for more information.
