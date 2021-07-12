At the Mississippi Headwaters Board May board meeting, the board approved a project to reduce erosion and increase recreational activity at a popular waterway rest stop in Beltrami County named “High Banks.”

Beltrami County Environmental Services Director Brent Rud presented aerial photos, topography mapping, and pictures of the project, and explained that the site is a hill with sugar sand soil that is eroding due to people going up and down the bank with watercraft to camp at the High Point campground. Rud said they are seeking funding to incorporate a landing and stairs so watercraft will not need to be transported up the hill, and people can ascend the hill using stairs to eliminate soil erosion. They are also proposing to stop any future erosion by revegetating the site.

The board thought this was a great opportunity to still allow the public to use the site while preventing erosion by installing a non-destructive access in the campground.

The board also was informed of another Ride the River paddling event July 24 from Belle Prairie Park in Morrison County to LeBourget Park in Little Falls.  They thought the resourcetainment opportunity was a good way to promote and protect the Mississippi River.

To learn more and register for the event please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-the-river-fundraiser-registration-153540053433. To learn more about the MHB, visit www.mississippiheadwaters.org or call (218) 824-1189.

