At the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) June board meeting, Executive Director Tim Terrill explained that the MHB, which administers the Minnesota Traditions social media patform, has reached over 41,000 and 8,500 followers on Facebook and Twitter respectively.
He stated that many of the people see posts about how to prevent the spread of AIS and are writing comments on how they think protecting our lakes, rivers, and streams is important to everyone. The board thought that this program helps to create a unified and concise message about AIS that the average person can agree with.
The board also heard how 80 people attended the Aitkin Paddle Your Glass Off event held June 19. Participants were able to paddle down the Mississippi River and experience wine, beer, and whiskey tasting at the end of their journey.
Terrill said that people were enthusiastic and helpful during the event, and the survey indicated that it was a strong economic generator for the community. The board showed their appreciation by saying that these resourcetainment events allow the public to experience the Mississippi River which leads to greater education and awareness of our resources.
