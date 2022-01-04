Many of us in our daily life have been exposed to the archaeology and the cultural resources field by watching movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom or National Treasure.
The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) received more in-depth exposure on cultural resources at their last board meeting by inviting a consultant to present an opportunity to conduct a visual survey of known cultural resources on the first 400 miles of the Mississippi River corridor. After the presentation, the executive director explained how this could benefit historical societies, planning and zoning, county land commissioners, and native American tribes.
While the board thought the information was helpful, some didn’t see the value and thought that this responsibility was placed on other state agencies. Ultimately the MHB board decided not to pursue this opportunity but were pleased they were presented the information.
This is one example how the board carefully evaluates opportunities to prevent duplication of efforts and help protect the cultural values of the Mississippi River.
