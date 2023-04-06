The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) reviewed the meeting discussion at the February board meeting with local partners at a planning program meeting.
Executive Director Tim Terrill said that he met with 24 partners in the conservation field to discuss the One Watershed One Plan program and how MHB programs could work specifically in those watersheds.
Terrill provided a PowerPoint to the board on how county water planning has changed from a county level to a watershed level. He then briefly discussed the process he used to engage partners in the discussion. Tim presented the discussion highlights to the board members and they commented on specific programs they wanted to keep the same, and ones they wanted to modify.
One commissioner suggested that MHB place signage on the water access landings on the river first and work with community groups like the Boy Scouts to increase implementation efficiency.
Another commissioner noted that a discussion should be held with DNR about placing trash receptacles at the landings to deal with increased use. The board also provided direction on continuing with the stormwater retrofit analysis but on a needed basis as 1W1P watersheds request it.
The board was pleased that the partners see a value in working with the MHB and want Tim to continue collaborating with them to help protect the Mississippi River.
