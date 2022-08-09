The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) held a planned visit with DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen at their last board meeting to discuss the expedient transfer of land parcels.
A few years ago around 40,000 former Potlatch parcels in the MHB region were purchased by The Conservation Fund with the purpose of selling those parcels to counties, DNR and other conservation-minded groups. Strommen gave an explanation that DNR has been meeting with county land commissioners to set up a science-based approach for determining which parcels make sense for county ownership, and what parcels make sense for DNR ownership.
Strommen explained that the DNR values efficiency and transparency and developed a process to minimize transaction costs by having one appraisal and one large purchase completed for all the parcels that DNR chooses to own.
The MHB board was pleased that the former Potlatch parcels will be going to conservation-minded agencies and individuals, but noted that not all parcels are the same. They drew attention to a group of parcels totaling 2,560 acres known as the Sheep Ranch that has a significant amount of water amenities and development potential and should be appraised and treated separately than the other parcels.
The board expressed concern that while efficiency and transparency are values they share, cost to the landowner should be factored in as well. They noted that using the current DNR process is slower than using the traditional process and would add additional time and expense to the transaction. Also, any efficiencies gained using the DNR process would be lost during the next legislative session due to redistricting and a changing legislature. The board proposed using the Mississippi Headwaters Habitat Corridor program to help expedite the process on the Sheep Ranch parcels because it already has the funding and approval to move forward on the appraisal and acquisition process.
While the process is still being evaluated by the DNR, this is another example of how the MHB is benefitting the taxpayer by recommending other alternatives that will help preserve and protect the Mississippi river.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.