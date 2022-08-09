The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) held a planned visit with DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen at their last board meeting to discuss the expedient transfer of land parcels.

A few years ago around 40,000 former Potlatch parcels in the MHB region were purchased by The Conservation Fund with the purpose of selling those parcels to counties, DNR and other conservation-minded groups. Strommen gave an explanation that DNR has been meeting with county land commissioners to set up a science-based approach for determining which parcels make sense for county ownership, and what parcels make sense for DNR ownership.

