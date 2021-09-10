Enjoying a beautiful day on the Mississippi River is something that outdoor enthusiast love to do. That’s why the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) held their annual Paddling Day in Brainerd where participants were able to kayak/canoe/paddleboard from Kiwanis Park to Crow Wing State Park.
Many enjoyed the coordinated event that allowed them to see wildlife and scenic beauty on the route. One partcipant said they saw a deer running on the bank of the river and someone else saw a majestic bald eagle making lazy circles in the sky.
Along the way, the group was able to take a well rested break at Mississippi Overlook Park and a few people even took a small lunch break. When participants concluded their journey at Crow Wing State Park, they were able to listen to a speaker from the Friends of Old Crow Wing Park talk about the history of the park and how it was an important place for Native Americans and settlers to trade furs and goods.
The participants enjoyed the trek down the river. Many of them said they would travel this section of the river again now that there is signage and events to participate in.
The Mississippi Headwaters Board Paddling Day is a great way to make new friends and appreciate the beauty of the Mississippi River. Consider joining the group next year on July 30.
