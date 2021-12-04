The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) held a biennial conference to show elected officials and agency personnel the conservation work that the MHB and partners worked on over the past few years.
Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier opened the meeting with a few words about partnering and working together on conservation.
First on the agenda was a Living History of the Mississippi Headwaters Board video that described the formation and history of the MHB. The video provided the group with a historical perspective on what the organization has done over the past 40 years, and can be viewed on the MHB homepage at https://www.mississippiheadwaters.org/
After the video, an award was presented by Sen. Carrie Ruud to Bob Lessard for his pioneering work on forming the MHB.
Following the award presentation was various topics regarding conservation activities implemented on the Mississippi river. It was announced that over the past five years, the MHB has received over $15 million to help conserve land in its natural environment through an easement and acquisition program made possible by funding from the Outdoor Heritage Council fund as a part of the Clean Water Land and Legacy Fund.
Another activity presented was the Minnesota Traditions social media campaign which utilizes Facebook and Twitter to spread positive messaging on how Minnesota is working to protect our lakes, rivers, and streams from zebra mussels and other invaders. Over 359,000 people were reached through a targeted 2021 campaign, and data showed that video content reached almost as many non-followers as it did followers.
To learn more about the biennial conference and view videos, presentations, and drone footage, visit the Mississippi Headwaters Board webpage at https://www.mississippiheadwaters.org/conference.asp
