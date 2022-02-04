At the December 2021 Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) meeting, the board discussed the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative Act of 2021.
Director Tim Terrill explained that the MRRRI initiative was drafted by Rep. Betty McCollum and is intended to provide funding at a federal level to states and agencies for different focus areas like drinking water, wildlife, reducting runoff pollution and community resilience to flooding along the Mississippi river. He stated that this is similar to the Great Lakes or Cheseapeake Bay initiatives and could provide up to $500 billion annually for the Mississippi river basin.
The board viewed the initiative favorably because the initiative was non-regulatory in the language, and felt this was not an over-reach of federal control. After much discussion, they realized that the MHB would be a prominent partner if the legislation were to pass, so they instructed their director to write a letter of inquiry to Rep. McCollum’s office and request any updates on the progress of the MRRRI legislation as it progresses.
The MHB looks at all types of funding and opportunities available to support the protection of our natural resources and uses its political voice to encourage partnerships and passage of legislation.
