WALKER — A 62-year-old Mississippi pilot died Sept. 1 when his plane crashed into Leech Lake Tuesday night.
Thomas Borum of Natchez was headed to Bemidji when his plane went down around 8 p.m.
Searchers did not find the plane until the following morning and divers from the Lakes Area Dive Team did not find the body until later that afternoon.
A spokesman with the National Transportation Safety Board says an initial report won’t be available for a couple weeks, but did say Borum was flying a Piper PA-28 plane that refueled in Kirksville, Missouri. He diverted to St. Cloud at about 6:30 p.m., and he resumed his trip about an hour later.
Local officials said poor weather forced Borum to stop in St. Cloud, but it’s too early to say what caused the plane to crash into Leech Lake. There were, however, severe lightning strikes and thunderstorms over Leech Lake that night.
