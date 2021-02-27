ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced last week the 2021 Local Jobs and Projects Plan he is recommending for the current legislative session.
The plan invests $518.086 million in infrastructure projects across the state to maintain existing buildings, invest in communities, and ensure that the state can leverage available federal funds. Nearly half of the plan will support asset preservation projects at state agencies and higher education institutions.
“When Gwen and I bought our house in Mankato, we knew the importance of investing in upkeep over the years in order to avoid major repairs down the road. You fix your roof before it collapses. You repair a leaky pipe before it leads to water damage. That’s exactly what this plan prioritizes — taking care of what we have,” said Governor Walz. “By maintaining existing assets, we can keep our state’s infrastructure strong and reliable for generations to come. What’s more, we can create jobs that boost our economy in the process.”
The 2021 Local Jobs and Projects Plan includes $240 million in General Obligation Bonds, $250 million in Appropriation Bonds and an additional $28.3 million in General Fund cash. General Obligation Bonds are backed by the state’s full faith and credit and finance publicly owned capital projects. Appropriation Bonds are repaid through annual appropriations from the Legislature and can be used to finance a broader range of capital projects.
Maintaining existing assets
Deferred maintenance needs for state agencies total more than $1.7 billion. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan understand the importance of maintaining the assets we currently have. Nearly half of their 2021 capital budget will support asset preservation projects at state agencies and higher education institutions, such as roof replacements and exterior repairs, renovation and repurposing of existing facilities to meet 21st century needs, and renewing buildings to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy. Their recommendation also includes $43 million to make critical security upgrades to the Capitol Complex. This amount fully funds the capital recommendation in the 2021 Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security Annual Report.
The plan also includes $150 million in Redevelopment Appropriation Bonds to support rebuilding efforts in the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul in the areas damaged by civil unrest in May and June 2020. This investment will create or retain jobs; preserve the tax base; support enterprise development and wealth creation for persons adversely affected by long-standing structural racial discrimination and poverty; and help prevent displacement of low-income residents.
Additionally, Gov. Walz recommend $15 million to support capital projects from community-based organizations that are led by and serve communities of color and American Indians, as these organizations have not traditionally had access to capital investment from the state.
The plan also has $4.5 million for a new State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls. The Veteran’s Affairs National Cemetery Administration’s Veterans Cemetery Grant Program will provide a $5.99 million federal grant for this project. Additionally, the plan recommends $10 million for Minnesota’s share of design and environmental work for a second daily Amtrak train between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago, including stops in Winona and Red Wing. The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded a $31.8 million Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Initiative grant and a $12.6 million Restoration and Enhancement grant for this project.
