ST. PAUL — With inflation at 40-year highs and working Minnesotans being squeezed more every day by soaring prices for gas, groceries and energy, Minnesota Senate Republicans made good on an early session promise to give back Minnesota’s historic $9 billion budget surplus with the largest permanent tax cut in state history.
The Senate approved a landmark tax bill that reduces the first-tier tax rate for all filers from 5.35 to 2.80 percent, and fully eliminates the state income tax on all Social Security benefits. The bill provides taxpayers with a much-needed $8.43 billion in relief over the next three years.
“Minnesotans are overtaxed,” said Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “This legislation will provide historic tax relief to Minnesotans at a time of rising costs and inflation. I have long championed eliminating the unfair tax on Social Security and am ecstatic to see the provision included. This tax bill will be a huge boost to working Minnesota families and seniors.”
The Senate:
• Reduced the first-tier tax rate: Minnesota’s lowest tax bracket is higher than the highest tax bracket in 24 other states. Over 2.4 million filers would benefit from the historic Republican tax rate cut, with an average savings of $759. A typical family making $100,000 would see a savings of $1,064.
• Full elimination of the tax on Social Security income: Minnesota is one of just 13 states that tax Social Security benefits. Impacting taxpayers with just $25,000 in income, the Social Security Income tax hits more than 407,000 Minnesota filers. None of the states that border us — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota — tax Social Security income. Eliminating the Social Security tax would put $1.6 billion back into the hands of beneficiaries, with an average benefit of $1,254.
The bill was passed on the Senate floor Thursday. The bill now awaits action by the Democrat-led House of Representatives.
