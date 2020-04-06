ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the agency will undertake 188 road and bridge projects statewide during the 2020 season to help maintain the state’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support construction jobs across the state.
Some of the projects have already begun and others — such as the work on Highway 5 around Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — are proceeding ahead of schedule in light of the reduced traffic volumes in Minnesota due to statewide efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, MnDOT will work on another 66 projects to make improvements to airports, ports, transit and railroads that are outside of the state road construction program.
“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”
Gov. Tim Walz provided an exemption for workers engaged in roadway construction, maintenance and utility projects in the Stay at Home Executive Order 20-20.
Road and bridge construction
• Highway 200 near Laporte: Reconstruct and raise grade in order to improve safety and reduce flooding impacts
• Highway 2: Resurface between Bena and Ball Club, and construct new multi-use trail in Bena to improve pedestrian safety
For a complete list of projects by highway, visit mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Project page information includes construction schedule, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.
Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up to receive email updates at mndot.gov
