ST. PAUL — Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
For the 2019-20 application cycle, MnDOT is conducting a solicitation for the Transportation Alternatives program. Applicants submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.
A total of $6.2 million is available in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund). This program offers a competitive grant for Greater Minnesota communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.
Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2024.
Grant solicitation timeline:
• Oct. 31, deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent.
• Jan. 3, deadline for applicants to submit full applications.
• April 15, grant recipients announced.
For grant details see the Transportation Alternatives website at http://www.mndot.gov/ta/
