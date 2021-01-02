BEMIDJI — MnDOT snowplow operations are currently working to remove snow from the roadways and sidewalks. Homeowners and businesses are asked to avoid pushing snow onto the roadways and sidewalks to allow MnDOT crews to complete the snow removal.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid distractions. A plows’ sole purpose is to make the roads as clear and passable as quickly as possible. Motorists should remember to:
• Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.
• Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
• Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.
• Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.
• Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.
For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html
