BEMIDJI — In a sure sign of spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins its transition away from snowplow season to construction by conducting aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota.
Aerial mapping will take place in the following locations:
Laporte and Benedict, Highway 200
Lake Bronson, Highway 59
Walker and Akeley, Highways 371, 34 and 200
The aerial survey process relies on clear observations, and must be conducted after the snow has melted and before the trees leaf out. To assist the aerial survey plane in obtaining highly accurate mapping, MnDOT crews begin by painting large white “X” targets on paved surfaces, or using plastic or fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of the temporary targets.
MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, please contact the MnDOT District 2 survey office at 218-755-6558 or by email at bradley.e.friese@state.mn.us
Weather permitting, work will take place over the next couple of weeks. The mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and highway design. The wood panel targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.