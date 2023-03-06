ST. PAUL — When a person wants to take a trip across the country, they can choose from a variety of travel planning apps to help make that happen. But what if the trip they want to take is from Mankato to New Ulm, or within their own community, using non-personal transportation?

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has launched a pilot project to bring trip planning and payment technology for daily trips in areas less dense than in an urban setting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments