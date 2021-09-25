BEMIDJI — Motorists traveling on Highway 71 from Kabekona to Highway 200, can expect maintenance operations beginning Friday as MnDOT crews begin brush work.
The maintenance work is estimated to be complete by mid-October, weather permitting.
MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
