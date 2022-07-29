ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public and transportation stakeholders to review and comment on the 2022–2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan.

Updated every five years, the SMTP is the highest policy plan for transportation in Minnesota. It outlines objectives, performance measures, strategies and actions to help advance MnDOT’s vision of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment and our economy over the next 20 years. The document is a statewide policy plan for all users, all modes and any jurisdiction that has a role in Minnesota’s transportation system.

