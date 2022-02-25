BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street and asks for their help in keeping the roads clear for everyone’s safety.
“Placing snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access,” said Jamie Hukriede, assistant district engineer of maintenance for MnDOT District 3. “Please keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”
Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow onto public roads. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump, that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
MnDOT maintenance crews plow and maintain about 12,000 miles of state highways and interstates in Minnesota. Crews in central Minnesota plow and maintain over 4,000 lane miles. Each route takes between two to four or more hours to clear, depending on route length and weather conditions.
