The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to work on improving a 15.6 mile stretch of Highway 200 between the junctions of Hwy. 371 at the Y,east of Walker, and Hwy. 84, north of Longville, along Leech Lakes south shore.
The total project includes reclaim, mill and overlay of the asphalt surface; widening of shoulders, adding turn lanes and replacing box culverts at Bag Creek and Cedar Creek.
The box culvert replacements will require a staged detour, tentatively scheduled for July 26-Aug. 8.
From Walker, the detour will follow Hwy. 371 south to Hackensack, then C.R. 5 (aka Woman Lake Road) east to Longville, then Hwy. 84 north, back to Hwy. 200. The construction project is expected to run through October 2021.
