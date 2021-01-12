The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin clearing trees and vegetation within the state right of way of Highway 200 between Highway 371 and Highway 84.
Starting Jan. 18, motorists may encounter slow-moving equipment and potential shoulder and lane closures where crews are working.
This work will continue through March 8. Motorists should slow down and use caution on Highway 200 during these maintenance operations.
Residents and property owners along the highway are reminded to remove any remaining right-of-way encroachments (i.e. fences, fence posts, signs, planters, etc.), or risk damage and/or removal by the contractor. Mailboxes and fire numbers are exempt and do not need to be removed or relocated.
The right-of-way work is in preparation for next year’s road construction project on Highway 200 from Highway 371 to Highway 84 which is scheduled to begin in April, 2021. MnDOT plans to resurface the 15 mile stretch of Highway 200 as well as shoulder widening, adding turn lanes, and the replacement of two box culverts at Bag Creek and Cedar Creek.
Highway 200 will be closed to through traffic during construction but will remain open for local traffic for most of the project. There will be a short-term closure during the box culvert installation portion of the project. For more information, please visit the project website: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker
Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
