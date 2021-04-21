BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a virtual Coffee and Conversation April 29 to discuss the future Highway 200 project in 2021.
The event is from noon to 1 p.m. as members of the project team discuss the project, answer questions and take comments. To join the conversation visit the project website and click the meetings tab www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker
MnDOT plans to resurface the 15 mile stretch of Highway 200 between Highway 371 at the Y Junction south of Walker and Highway 84 north of Longville. The project includes shoulder widening and the replacement of two box culverts at Bag Creek and Cedar Creek. Construction is scheduled to begin mid-May.
Highway 200 will be open to through traffic for most of the project. There will be a short-term detour during the box culvert installation portion of the project. Details on the project, including detour information is available on the project website.
Anderson Brothers is the prime contractor on the $10.6 million dollar project. All work is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
Join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/
MnDOT invites and encourages participation. If you feel you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, contact Janet Miller at (651) 366-4720 or e-mail ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.
