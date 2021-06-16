The 15th and final Moondance Jammin Country kicks off Thursday night at the Moondance Fairgrounds east of Walker.
Kathy Bieloh, the festival owner, said Moondance will continue, but Jammin Country and the Jam will sign off this year.
“While this may be bittersweet, it will also make the Moondance summer season of 2021 a year to truly celebrate and say farewell to what we have all been a part of over the years together. As hard as it is to think that this is the last Moondance as we know it, we are truly grateful and pumped to host Jammin Country 15,” she said.
Kathy and her staff are looking forward to celebrating 15 years of country music at Moondance with Midland, Lauren Alaina, Neal McCoy, Tyler Farr, Jo Dee Messina, David Lee Murphy, Ned LeDoux, BlackHawk, The Kentucky Headhunters, Mason Dixon Line and The Shalo Lee Band.
The date for the Moondance Jam 30 is July 22-24. Bands signed up include Cheap Trick, Halestorm, Todd Rundgren, Don Felder, Grand Funk Railroad, Night Ranger, Foghat, The Guess Who, FireHouse, Lit and ThundHerStruck.
What also makes both Jams a great success is the festival seating that allows access to the entire concert area, even the front of the stage, and the many regional bands from around the Midwest that perform on the other three small stages.
Prices, ticket and camping options and schedules for each festival can be found at www.moondancejam.com or by calling (218) 836-1055.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.