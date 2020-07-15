With the 2020 Moondance concerts postponed until 2021, you can satisfy your Moondance appetite this year with a fun, favorite Moondance memory photo from past concerts.
The Moondance 2020 Photo Sweepstakes is presented by Moondance Jam and The Pilot-Independent and sponsored by American National Bank and Lakes Area Powersports.
Jammers are encouraged to look back in their phones, cameras, Facebook pages, etc.,to find fun photos from past Moodance concert events, then enter their favorites to become eligible to win great prizes.
Starting July 8 through July 31, enter your favorite photo (one entry per day) from previous events at The Pilot-Independent website, www.walkermn.com. Entries can be viewed between July 8 and July 31. The top three picks will win Moondance 2021 tickets for Country Jam or Moondance Jam.
Contest sponsors will appear in these ads through July 29, and winners will appear in the Aug. 5 issue of The Pilot-Independent.
