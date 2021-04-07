As fire season deepens and expands, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added the following counties to the burn restriction list: Cass (south) and Crow Wing.
The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted.
Restrictions remain in place for: Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods Mahnomen, Marshall Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail Pennington, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Roseau, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin and Wright counties.
“Warm and dry conditions are key factors for wildfires, so we have to remain on alert about restricting open burning,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “These restrictions really do work: they’ve helped reduce wildfires by more than 30 percent over the past decade.”
McCoy encourages landowners to compost, chip, or take brush to a collection site rather than burn it. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.
People who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.