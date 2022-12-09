The main stage at Moondance
In 2021 Moondance revamped its summer schedule of events for 2022 under the umbrella of Moondance Events that included a shorter country weekend in June, but keeping the rock weekend the event of the summer in July — while also bringing Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos back in August and keeping September’s favorite Harvest Moon Craft Beer, Spirits and Wine tasting festival.

“We needed to change things up to give Moondance more flexibility year to year going forward, so that we could focus on events that worked well and have the ability to try new events that might attract new fans and give our existing fans a little more variety of entertainment,” said Kathy Bieloh when asked about the future of Moondance. “It’s been tough on us (like everyone else) navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic, but we know we need to keep some form of a country and rock weekend going with other events, because of the fans that love coming out to Moondance for those genres of music and love camping with their Moondance friends and family.”

