In 2021 Moondance revamped its summer schedule of events for 2022 under the umbrella of Moondance Events that included a shorter country weekend in June, but keeping the rock weekend the event of the summer in July — while also bringing Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos back in August and keeping September’s favorite Harvest Moon Craft Beer, Spirits and Wine tasting festival.
“We needed to change things up to give Moondance more flexibility year to year going forward, so that we could focus on events that worked well and have the ability to try new events that might attract new fans and give our existing fans a little more variety of entertainment,” said Kathy Bieloh when asked about the future of Moondance. “It’s been tough on us (like everyone else) navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic, but we know we need to keep some form of a country and rock weekend going with other events, because of the fans that love coming out to Moondance for those genres of music and love camping with their Moondance friends and family.”
In 2023 Moondance Country will be a two-day camping event June 16-17 all located in the South Campground with regional bands and artists on the Tiki Bar Stage. It’ll be just a good old fashion campground party and a great way to sedtart off the summer. Come in earlier if you’d like!
The Moondance Rock’N Roll Weekend July 20-22 will continue to be the event of the summer! There’ll be three full days with the two regional stages — the MDJ Saloon and the Tiki Bar, and the National stage for national bands and artists.
The Lazy Moon will continue as a full-service restaurant and bar as well as featuring their famous breakfast buffet and Bloody Mary Bar in the mornings. And again, come earlier if you’d like!
Aug. 11: Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos
Moondance Events is bringing back the popular Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show to the MDJ Saloon. Dave and Ted defy all expectations of a dueling piano show and lead the way to an unforgettable experience.
Opening for Deuces Wild is Moondance favorite Timmy Haus. This show has sold out previously at Moondance. You won’t want to miss it!
Sept. 16: Harvest Moon Festival
A fall favorite, the 10th annual Moondance Harvest Moon Craft Beer, Spirits and Wine Tasting Festival is in the MDJ Saloon. Festival goers can taste and enjoy 150-plus craft beers, spirits and wine, then vote for their favorite.
This annual event also features live music, contests, great food, crafts, camping and more.
