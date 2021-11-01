The Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) will host a Cafe Chat at the Bricks Cafe in Motley Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those who graze woodlots, have wooded acres in their pasture, or who rent wooded land to farmers will learn how to get the most from wooded pasture acres, or build natural shade and other forest products into existing pasture. Local SFA farmer members and staff will provide management background and real-world experiences to help farmers and landowners get more from their pasture acreage.
Speakers will include Jim Chamberlin, Kent Solberg, Judy and Harry Worm, Vickie Kettlewell and Greg Booth. All are welcome to attend. Coffee and bakery goods will be provided. Registration encouraged, walk-ups welcome.
For more information, email Jim Chamberlin at hjc3020@gmail.com
