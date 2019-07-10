A Pillager woman was injured around 3:24 p.m. July 4 when the Yamaha motorcycle she was riding left the road on a curve near Hwy. 84 at Ponto Lake Road, east of Backus,  and struck a culvert.

Tonja Marie Senn, 49, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Essentia St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd. Senn was not wearing a helmet; alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

