BEMIDJI — MnDOT announced that beginning June 14, motorists on Highway 2 west of Cass Lake, can expect lane shifts while crews begin construction.

During the project, crews will be resurfacing Highway 2 from two miles east of Hubbard County Road 46 to Highway 371 in Cass Lake. 

Motorists can expect lane closures, lane shifts and a short-term detour as this project is constructed. The detour will begin early July and last about a week. Eastbound traffic will detour using Hubbard County Roads 45 and 9, and Cass County Road 22.

The contractor for this $2.5 million dollar project is Knife River. This project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface. It is estimated to be complete by August, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information as well as a detour map: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy2-resurface

