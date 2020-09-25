The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) commissioner has made a preliminary determination to reissue  the permit for the Hackensack City Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 44376 Poquet Drive NW, Hackensack.

A draft permit is available for review at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/publicnotices. Additional materials are available for inspection by appointment at any MPCA office between the hours of 8  a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The MPCA contact person is Amanda Wilkens, Municipal Division, MPCA, 7678 College Road, Suite 105, Baxter, MN 56425 (218) 316-3881; email: amanda.wilkens@state.mn.us.

The existing treatment facility consists of six lift stations, force main, a three-cell stabilization pond system, a spray irrigation site and a rapid infiltration basin (RIB) system. The preliminary determination to reissue this wastewater permit is tentative.

To submit comments or petitions to the MPCA by mail or email, you must state:

• Your interest in the permit application or the draft permit;

• The action you wish the MPCA to take, including specific references to the section of the draft permit you believe should be changed; and

• The reasons supporting your position, stated with sufficient specificity as to allow the MPCA to investigate the merits of the position.

